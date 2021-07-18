Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.91. 138,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

