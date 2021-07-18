Cushing Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 272,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

