Cushing Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 229.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,444 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 16,723,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,983,578. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

