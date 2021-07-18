Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 359,359 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 2,088,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

