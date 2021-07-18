Cushing Asset Management LP Has $1.03 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,801.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. 1,294,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

