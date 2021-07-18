Cushing Asset Management LP Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream comprises approximately 2.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.23% of Hess Midstream worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

HESM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. 113,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,656. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $580.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

