Cushing Asset Management LP Has $5.95 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.11. The stock had a trading volume of 246,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.76. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $335.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

