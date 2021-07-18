Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 5,429 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 558,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

