CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,240,453 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 125,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.72 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

