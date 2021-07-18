CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 524,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,164. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

