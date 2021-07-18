Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head-To-Head Survey

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 103.99%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.44%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -19.94% -13.11% -10.34% Neuronetics -45.39% -49.29% -23.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytosorbents and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.11 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -38.40 Neuronetics $49.24 million 7.11 -$27.45 million ($1.41) -9.65

Cytosorbents has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Neuronetics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

