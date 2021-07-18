Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DFIHY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

