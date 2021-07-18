Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Down 35%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT)’s share price fell 35% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 3,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35.

Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water.

