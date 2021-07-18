Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Boosted by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.57. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.07 and a fifty-two week high of $286.16. The company has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

