Darwinia Commitment Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $284,236.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $40.67 or 0.00128340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 74,300 coins and its circulating supply is 40,053 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

