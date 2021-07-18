David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,144.72 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,259.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

