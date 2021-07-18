Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Sells 15,915 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,035,589.05.

PFG stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

