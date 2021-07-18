Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

