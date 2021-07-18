Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) is EVR Research LP’s 9th Largest Position

EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Deluxe comprises 4.5% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

