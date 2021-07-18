Dether Market Cap Tops $864,921.45 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Dether has a total market cap of $864,921.45 and $42,578.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.00824686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars.

