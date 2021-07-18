Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $169.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.65.

Eaton stock opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. Eaton has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

