Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $255.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 52 week low of $179.16 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

