Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

DPSGY stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

