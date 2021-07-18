Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
DPSGY stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $71.07.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.