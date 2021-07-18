Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $234,367.89 and $7,980.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.04 or 0.00801696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Devery

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.