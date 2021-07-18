DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $462.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

DXCM traded up $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,159,356. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

