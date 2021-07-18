DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,581.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $37,581.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $166.52 or 0.00525347 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00104562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.92 or 1.00044028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

