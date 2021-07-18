Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLGNF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
DLGNF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
