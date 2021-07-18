Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLGNF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DLGNF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

