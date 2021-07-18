Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Stan Klimoff Sells 7,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.67.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
