Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Stan Klimoff Sells 7,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

