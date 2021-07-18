DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 320.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $37,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,413 shares of company stock worth $15,700,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $95.20 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

