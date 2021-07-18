Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,701,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luminex were worth $54,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

