Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.38 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $56,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

