Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.28% of Cars.com worth $55,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cars.com by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cars.com by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $875.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.