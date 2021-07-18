Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $55,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

