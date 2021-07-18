Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,149 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $57,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AIMC opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

