DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Acquires $86,160.00 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw acquired 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw acquired 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw acquired 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57.

DRTT opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRTT shares. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.