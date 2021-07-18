Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

