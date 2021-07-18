Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,937. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,045.8% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Discovery by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

