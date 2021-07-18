Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.62. Docebo has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Docebo by 116.2% in the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $90,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Docebo by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,810,000 after buying an additional 279,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Docebo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after buying an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $21,445,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

