Doctors Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.80 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $162.80 million and $4.79 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

