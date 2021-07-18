Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $139,087.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $141,125.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00.

SMLR stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.75 million, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

