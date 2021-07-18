Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $152.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $154.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,684. Dover has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

