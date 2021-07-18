Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

DOV opened at $154.95 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $156.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

