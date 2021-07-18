DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $862,500.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $862,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,752,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,596. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

