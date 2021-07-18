Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.23 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

