Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) One Day Volume Tops $49,846.00

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $49,846.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00034810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00790177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Profile

Ducato Protocol Token (CRYPTO:DUCATO) is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io . Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

Buying and Selling Ducato Protocol Token

