Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Silver Crest Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCRU. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of SLCRU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

