e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00376910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,067 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

