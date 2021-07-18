E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EONGY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

