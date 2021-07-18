Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,956,975 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,956,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950,220.00, for a total transaction of $1,859,556,784,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 146,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,586. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

