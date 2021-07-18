Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo Sells 126,536 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 126,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $7,145,487.92.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eargo alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $7,308,005.94.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 429,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 68.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Eargo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.